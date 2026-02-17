Delhi Minister Ashish Sood inspects EWS flats at Bhalswa

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inspected the EWS flats at Bhalswa. Following the inspection, he stated that the Delhi government is working to ensure a dignified and convenient life for residents living in slums and informal settlements.

Sood informed that around 7,400 EWS flats have been constructed at the site. However, due to non-allotment in a timely manner, the flats have now fallen into a dilapidated state. He said that the visit was conducted to assess the situation and initiate necessary reconstruction and repair work.

He emphasised that these flats have been constructed using taxpayers’ money, and therefore the government is considering their proper redevelopment and transparent allotment to eligible beneficiaries. At present, the process is at a preliminary stage, and technical assessments of the old flats are being carried out.