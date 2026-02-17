Delhi police arrest two Himanshu Bhau gang members, seize arms cache

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two alleged members of the Himanshu Bhau gang after a brief encounter in outer Delhi, busting an illegal arms supply network with the seizure of firearms, ammunition and vehicles, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vicky alias Mogli and Chander Bhan, were allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. Vicky carried a Rs 5,000 reward declared by Haryana Police.

They were intercepted on the night of January 22–23 under the UER-II flyover. Police said the duo opened fire, and one bullet hit a head constable’s bulletproof jacket.

In retaliatory action, Vicky was shot in the leg and arrested. Police recovered two pistols, 18 cartridges and a car. Three more accused were later held. The police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang.