Delhi University bans protest, public meetings on campus for one month

NEW DELHI: Public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind have been prohibited on the Delhi University (DU) campus for a period of one month, beginning February 17, 2026.

The order was issued by University Proctor Prof. Manoj Kumar on Tuesday and applies to students, faculty members, and staff.

In his directive, Prof. Kumar stated that the decision was taken in view of information suggesting that unrestricted public gatherings on campus could lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life, and disturbance of public peace.

The order noted that in the past, organisers had often failed to control protests, which subsequently escalated and spread widely, resulting in a deterioration of law and order within university campuses.

The Proctor also referred to an earlier order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Civil Lines, on December 26, 2025, based on a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

According to that order, any public meeting, rally, sit-in, demonstration or activity that could disturb public peace or disrupt the smooth flow of traffic is prohibited within the university campus. The present order reiterates these restrictions and will remain in force for one month.