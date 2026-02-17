Delhi University bans protest, public meetings on campus for one month

NEW DELHI: Public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind have been prohibited on the Delhi University (DU) campus for a period of one month, beginning February 17, 2026.
The order was issued by University Proctor Prof. Manoj Kumar on Tuesday and applies to students, faculty members, and staff.
In his directive, Prof. Kumar stated that the decision was taken in view of information suggesting that unrestricted public gatherings on campus could lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life, and disturbance of public peace.
The order noted that in the past, organisers had often failed to control protests, which subsequently escalated and spread widely, resulting in a deterioration of law and order within university campuses.
The Proctor also referred to an earlier order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sub-Division Civil Lines, on December 26, 2025, based on a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
According to that order, any public meeting, rally, sit-in, demonstration or activity that could disturb public peace or disrupt the smooth flow of traffic is prohibited within the university campus. The present order reiterates these restrictions and will remain in force for one month.
The ban comes a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University over the alleged assault of a female journalist and content creator during a protest at the university’s North Campus on February 13.
According to the NHRC, the journalist was covering a protest held in support of the University Grants Commission (UGC) when she was allegedly attacked by a mob.
The complainant claimed she was targeted based on her caste identity, verbally abused, physically assaulted, and threatened with further harm. It was also alleged that there was an attempt to outrage her modesty.
The complaint had described the episode as caste-based violence and termed it a direct attack on press freedom.
However, the prohibition order has drawn sharp criticism from sections of the DU faculty.
A senior Executive Council member of the university, Mithuraj Dhusiya, said the administration’s move amounted to a clampdown on democratic dissent. “Strongly disagree with this notice. All protests and movements against wrong policies of the government, the university and its constituent colleges must be peaceful, and it is the duty of the university to ensure this. However, a blanket ban in the name of ‘obstruction of traffic’ is not acceptable,” Dhusiya added.
Raising questions about the intent behind the order, the faculty member asked whether the administration was attempting to prevent protests against issues such as non-functional selection (NFS) cases in appointments, the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the conduct of VAC and SEC classes, the UGC Equity Bill, and the suspension of teachers. “This order needs to be immediately rolled back,” the member added.