Fee hike matter at Saket school pending since AAP govt days, says BJP MLA

NEW DELHI: Amid fresh controversy related to a fee hike at Apeejay School Saket, BJP MLA Harish Khurana, in a press conference at Delhi Secretariat on Monday, said that he would like to clarify that this issue has been pending since 2020. Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said, “Everyone knows which party was in power in Delhi at that time.”

He said that if the matter was indeed serious, why was no concrete action taken for five years? And it is now being alleged that students’ roll numbers were deliberately withheld.

Khurana said that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government was voted out of Delhi, it appears that its leaders have been unable to accept the mandate given by the people of Delhi. “Since 2025, we have witnessed a strong, honest, and transparent government functioning under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This very fact seems to be making the leaders of the AAP and its convener, Arvind Kejriwal, uncomfortable. That is why new allegations and controversies are being created on a daily basis,” the BJP MLA said.

“I would like to make it clear that a similar situation had arisen during the previous government’s tenure as well, and intervention was made at that time to provide relief to the students. The only difference is that our government has now enacted a law to provide a permanent solution to such issues,” the MLA said.