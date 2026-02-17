Gallery Dotwalk Opens Defence Colony Space with Immersive, Multi-Sensory Show

Gallery Dotwalk has inaugurated its new space in Defence Colony with Drifting Through Quiet Veins, an immersive exhibition that reimagines the gallery as a sensorial environment rather than a conventional white cube. Opened on January 31, the show gathers eight contemporary artists whose works blur the boundaries between sound, material and image, inviting visitors to move slowly through spaces shaped by memory, labour and landscape.

Conceived as a durational walk across interconnected zones, the exhibition transforms architecture into an experiential journey. Abdulla PA constructs a contemplative dark room of reflective objects, while Mehak Garg pairs paintings of domestic interiors with recorded conversations among women, foregrounding the textures of home life. Amjum Rizve presents paintings and photographs alongside his working materials, offering insight into a practice informed by Persian embroidery traditions.

Installations by Priyaranjan Purkait draw from the fragile ecology of the Sundarbans, using fishing nets and sculptural elements to trace livelihoods tied to water. Works by Sujith SN, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Sudhayadas S and Ravinder Reddy further explore questions of place and materiality.

Founder-director Sreejith CN says the move signals a new chapter for Dotwalk, deepening its engagement with Delhi’s art ecosystem. The exhibition runs through February.