Man disguised as woman slits throat of sister-in-law over family dispute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A coaching centre teacher, disguised in women’s clothing, on Monday allegedly attacked his sister-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-24 area to take revenge over an ongoing family dispute, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, identified as Jai Prakash Yadav, had been involved in a dispute with his wife and her family since April 2025. The victim works at a therapy centre, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Budh Vihar police station received a PCR call at 12.21 pm reporting that a woman’s throat had been slit and that she was conscious. Local police rushed to Pocket-17 near West Mega Mall in Rohini Sector-24, but the injured woman had already been shifted to BSA Hospital.

During a search of the building, police apprehended the accused, a resident of Janta Vihar in Najafgarh. He was found hiding on the roof of an adjacent building. Police said he is the victim’s brother-in-law (jija) and works as a teacher at a coaching centre.

Investigators said the accused dressed as a woman to deceive the victim so that she would not raise an alarm or recognise him from a distance.

The crime scene was secured and inspected by a forensic team. The victim remains under treatment and is unfit to give a statement. A cutter blade allegedly used in the attack was recovered from the accused’s possession. Police have registered a case under Section 109(1) of the BNS at Budh Vihar police station. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed as probe continues.