MCD gets Rs 1,330 crore from CM fund for upkeep of Delhi roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed to allocate nearly Rs 1,330 crore for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to undertake road paving and development projects for the financial year 2026–27.

Sanitation services and the maintenance of roads with a width of less than 60 feet fall under the jurisdiction of the MCD, the government said.

These projects include the construction, repair and strengthening of nearly 1,000 kilometres of roads, a move expected to significantly curb dust pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon months of October and November when pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that this support reflects the government’s commitment to decentralised and effective governance. Special allocations have also been made under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund.

Directing officials to ensure timely execution, the Chief Minister instructed that all major road improvement works be completed by 30 September 2026. She emphasised the need to fast-track administrative procedures, undertake advance preparations and ensure complete transparency in the tendering process. Timely completion of these works, she said, would provide relief to citizens from pollution and further strengthen the Capital’s infrastructure.

To modernise the city’s sanitation system, the government has also approved a project worth Rs 2,300 crore under a 10-year operational expenditure.