MCD gives nod to rename roads, streets and civic facilities in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday approved a slew of proposals, primarily to rename roads, streets and civic facilities across the city. A series of resolutions cleared by the corporation’s ad-hoc Naming and Renaming Committee was approved, with many proposals concerning areas in north and north-west Delhi, officials said.

Among the proposals, a stretch from Qutubgarh to Ladrawan Road in Ward 31 will be renamed “Lieutenant Bharat Singh Marg”. Another proposal in the same ward seeks to name a gate leading to Mungeshpura village after “Chaudhary Chhajuram”. Additionally, in the Nangal Thakran area, Kanjhawla Road will be renamed “Chaudhary Chhattar Singh Pehalwan Marg”.

In Wazirpur, a road behind K-D Block up to the middle of the village will be named “Pandit Roop Dutt Marg”. Meanwhile, the entrance gate towards Deep Cinema in Ashok Vihar will be named “Chaudhary Ramchandra Malyan Gate”. A proposal to rename a women’s park in Ashok Vihar Phase-I as “Kaushalya Verma Park”, after a local social worker, was also approved, the officials further said.

In the health sector, an urban public health centre in Ward 122, Matiala, is slated to be named after late Rajesh Gehlot, while the Mehrauli polyclinic will be renamed “Dr B.R. Ambedkar Polyclinic Hospital, Mehrauli”, the officials added.