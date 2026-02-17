MCD gives nod to rename roads, streets and civic facilities in Delhi
NEW DELHI: The House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday approved a slew of proposals, primarily to rename roads, streets and civic facilities across the city. A series of resolutions cleared by the corporation’s ad-hoc Naming and Renaming Committee was approved, with many proposals concerning areas in north and north-west Delhi, officials said.
Among the proposals, a stretch from Qutubgarh to Ladrawan Road in Ward 31 will be renamed “Lieutenant Bharat Singh Marg”. Another proposal in the same ward seeks to name a gate leading to Mungeshpura village after “Chaudhary Chhajuram”. Additionally, in the Nangal Thakran area, Kanjhawla Road will be renamed “Chaudhary Chhattar Singh Pehalwan Marg”.
In Wazirpur, a road behind K-D Block up to the middle of the village will be named “Pandit Roop Dutt Marg”. Meanwhile, the entrance gate towards Deep Cinema in Ashok Vihar will be named “Chaudhary Ramchandra Malyan Gate”. A proposal to rename a women’s park in Ashok Vihar Phase-I as “Kaushalya Verma Park”, after a local social worker, was also approved, the officials further said.
In the health sector, an urban public health centre in Ward 122, Matiala, is slated to be named after late Rajesh Gehlot, while the Mehrauli polyclinic will be renamed “Dr B.R. Ambedkar Polyclinic Hospital, Mehrauli”, the officials added.
Besides renaming roads and civic facilities, the House approved a long-pending proposal to provide free cremation services at CNG and electric crematoriums to help reduce smoke emissions amid poor air quality in the natinal capital.
The House also cleared the empanelment of newspapers, TV, radio, digital and outdoor advertising agencies with revised rates, introduction of new advertising media on flyovers and underpasses, settlement of force-majeure claims linked to G20-related and anti-pollution restrictions, as well as payments to gaushalas for feeding impounded cattle.
Apart from these approvals, the Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the BJP over the issue of increasing the Municipal Commissioner’s financial powers. Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said, “We demanded a discussion on increasing the financial power of the Municipal Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore, but the BJP Deputy Mayor hurriedly passed the agenda and adjourned the House. This government is running away from discussion.”
Narang added that under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Act, 1957, the financial limit is fixed at Rs 5 crore and must be amended to raise it, alleging it was increased through an administrative order without due process.
Congress hits out at BJP over MCD Budget
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday rejected the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Budget, alleging the BJP hid corruption. At a press conference, he said the party made misleading claims. He added that differing figures from officials show a lack of vision, with sanitation and civic services across Delhi in disarray.