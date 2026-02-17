NHRC seeks action report over assault on female journalist at DU

Delhi

The complainant alleged that she was violently attacked by a mob, targeted on the basis of her caste identity, verbally abused, physically assaulted, and threatened with further harm.
NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University over the alleged assault of a female journalist and content creator during a protest at the university’s North Campus.

Taking cognisance of the matter the NHRC observed that, prima facie, the allegations point to a violation of the victim’s human rights and directed the Registry to issue notices to the DCP, North Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

