Stir intensifies at JNU campus as Kanhaiya Kumar joins protest

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed fresh student mobilisation after former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar joined a protest against recent administrative actions.

The demonstration followed Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s order to rusticate the four-member elected panel of the students’ union, triggering what groups described as a “representation vacuum” on campus.

Videos showed students raising slogans and beating daflis, with chants of “Larr-chalo” and “Halla Bol.” The protest also targeted the suspension of union leaders, including president Aditi Mishra, linked to demonstrations against expanded surveillance in academic spaces such as the Ambedkar Central Library.

Responding to Kanhaiya’s visit, Aditi said, “This powerful homecoming serves as a major symbolic boost for the student community as we rally against what is called an anti-student agenda and mass surveillance.”

Student organisations demanded immediate revocation of the rustication order, while the administration has not issued a response. Kanhaiya was seen supporting students as slogans of “Azadi” were raised.