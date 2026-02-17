Submit details of all matters related to residence of Kejriwal: Delhi Govt tells PWD

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to submit details of all matters related to the residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the progress made in them. Last week, several top officials of the PWD and the Delhi chief secretary discussed, in a meeting, the status of the vigilance and CBI cases related to the government bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road.

According to officials, the chief minister’s office has also sought details of the progress of the cases in the last year, the officials suspended in the matter, and whether any action is being taken against retired officials. “The matter is being dealt with by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The government has sought details, which we are providing,” a senior PWD official said.

In 2024, after Kejriwal resigned and vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow, the PWD conducted a detailed audit of its interiors. The agency has since taken possession of the bungalow from the former chief minister and his successor, Atishi.

In 2022, on the orders of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the vigilance department launched an inquiry into alleged “irregularities and cost escalation in the renovation of the house” by the PWD during the bungalow’s revamp. Later, in 2024, an inquiry was initiated against the PWD officials involved, and some were suspended.

Currently, the matter is being investigated by the CBI, that had taken over the case following a complaint by former Leader of Opposition and current Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.