What to plant this season in your kitchen garden

The best way to begin a kitchen garden is to start with plants that grow reliably in the current season. In most parts of India, this is a great time to plant tomatoes, okra (bhindi), brinjal, basil, mint, rosemary, and fast-growing desi gourds such as bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (tori), bitter gourd (karela), and sponge gourd (gilki). These plants handle Indian heat well, grow quickly and reward you with regular harvests. Here is a practical guide to preparing soil, saplings, and choosing the right herbs, vegetables, and climbers for your kitchen garden.

Soil preparation

Healthy soil is the foundation of a productive kitchen garden. Mix red soil, compost, and cocopeat in equal parts to create a loose, nutrient-rich medium. This blend drains well while holding enough moisture for vegetables. Add organic compost every few weeks to keep the soil fertile. Avoid heavy clay soil, which becomes compact and restricts root growth. For pots, ensure proper drainage — use containers with holes and add a thin layer of stones at the base.