What to plant this season in your kitchen garden

The best way to begin a kitchen garden is to start with plants that grow reliably in the current season. In most parts of India, this is a great time to plant tomatoes, okra (bhindi), brinjal, basil, mint, rosemary, and fast-growing desi gourds such as bottle gourd (lauki), ridge gourd (tori), bitter gourd (karela), and sponge gourd (gilki). These plants handle Indian heat well, grow quickly and reward you with regular harvests. Here is a practical guide to preparing soil, saplings, and choosing the right herbs, vegetables, and climbers for your kitchen garden.
Soil preparation
Healthy soil is the foundation of a productive kitchen garden. Mix red soil, compost, and cocopeat in equal parts to create a loose, nutrient-rich medium. This blend drains well while holding enough moisture for vegetables. Add organic compost every few weeks to keep the soil fertile. Avoid heavy clay soil, which becomes compact and restricts root growth. For pots, ensure proper drainage — use containers with holes and add a thin layer of stones at the base.
Sapling preparation
Starting with saplings makes kitchen gardening easier for beginners. Tomatoes, brinjal, okra, and chillies establish quickly from nursery saplings. Herbs like basil and rosemary can also be bought as small plants, while mint is best grown from cuttings. If starting from seed, use seedling trays filled with light soil and keep them evenly moist until germination. Place trays in bright, indirect light. Once seedlings develop two or three true leaves, they can be shifted into larger pots or soil beds. Transplant gently to avoid damaging roots.
Choosing herbs
Herbs are the simplest way to enjoy fresh flavours from your garden. Basil grows fast in full sun and produces fragrant leaves for months. Mint spreads rapidly and thrives even in partial shade, though it is best grown in its own pot to prevent overgrowth. Rosemary and oregano prefer well-drained soil and bright light, making them ideal for sunny balconies. Curry leaf and lemongrass are also hardy options for Indian conditions.
Easy edible vegetables
Seasonal vegetables like tomatoes, chillies, okra, brinjal, and leafy greens grow exceptionally well in home gardens. Spinach, methi and amaranth can be harvested within weeks of sowing and regrow after cutting. Root vegetables such as radish and beetroot need deeper containers but produce reliably. Most of these plants need 4-6 hours of sunlight and regular watering to thrive.
Climbers and Indian gourds
Gourds are perfect for Indian kitchen gardens because they love heat and give high yields. Bottle gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, and sponge gourd grow vigorously when given vertical support. Install trellises, ropes or mesh so the plants can climb. Gourds also benefit from rich soil and full sun. Many of them produce edible leaves and tendrils, making them doubly useful.
Starting a kitchen garden in India is straightforward when you choose the right seasonal plants and prepare the soil well. With regular watering, sunlight and occasional compost, even a balcony or terrace can supply fresh herbs and homegrown vegetables through the year.