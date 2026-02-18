241 roads to be upgraded as Delhi government clears Rs 802 crore redevelopment project

NEW DELHI: Aiming to make the city’s roads pothole-free, even and long-lasting, the Delhi government has approved a large-scale road redevelopment project. CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said more than 241 major roads across the city will be upgraded using advanced technology, with support from the Centre.

All roads will be developed under the ‘wall-to-wall carpeting’ model to ensure full-width construction with uniform quality. Calling it a major step towards a safer and more organised capital, she said nearly 400 km of roads across 45 Assembly constituencies will be covered.

The Chief Minister noted that earlier repairs were often limited to potholes or central portions, leading to quick deterioration. Under the new approach, entire stretches will be strengthened edge-to-edge, improving durability and lifespan. A fully levelled and sealed surface will also reduce dust and air pollution caused by loose particles from damaged roads.