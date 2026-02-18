75 CM Shri Schools with AI tools inaugurated in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a CM Shri School in Sarojini Nagar and laid the foundation stones for 75 such schools across the national capital. The initiative marks a major push towards technology-driven education reform, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and integrating Artificial Intelligence-based learning.

The Union Minister described the establishment of 75 CM Shri Schools as a significant achievement, stating that by developing them as high-standard institutions, the Delhi government has set an example. He said these schools will provide children from economically weaker, lower, and middle-income families with modern facilities and technologically advanced education comparable to private institutions.

“CM Shri Schools are not merely about infrastructure, but represent a commitment to making Delhi’s children globally competitive. These schools are being developed as Centres of Excellence, integrating modern technology, skill education, career guidance, and holistic personality development. The government’s aim is to create an education system that prepares children not only for examinations, but for life,” said the Chief Minister.

She added that AI-enabled smart classrooms are being established with interactive panels, digital learning content, and modern tools to enable personalised learning. A dedicated portal has also been developed to help students prepare for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and NDA, featuring regular online tests and progress tracking.