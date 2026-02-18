Delhi metro integrates AI in everyday metro travel

NEW DELHI: As Delhi is hosting a major artificial intelligence summit this week, the city’s own mass transit system is emerging as a practical example of how AI is being deployed in everyday public services.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has integrated AI across customer service, safety, and operations, quietly transforming the daily commute of millions.

One of DMRC’s most visible AI tools is CHETNA, its AI-powered virtual assistant. Built on large language models, the chatbot allows commuters to ask questions in natural language rather than rigid commands. A user can type, “I am at CP and want to go to Gurgaon,” and the system identifies nearby stations and suggests routes without requiring exact station names.

CHETNA supports multiple languages and voice interaction, widening access for non-English-speaking and less tech-savvy users. It also provides real-time information on fares, routes and train schedules while correcting spelling mistakes through contextual intelligence.

DMRC’s principal executive director, Anuj Dayal, said, “AI is playing a role in easing congestion and improving passenger comfort.”

This is why we say we are not just moving trains. We are instead becoming a customer’s delight. DMRC has deployed systems that display real-time occupancy data of incoming trains on platform screens.

On some lines, this is calculated using load cell measurements that estimate coach crowding based on weight, while on others, AI-enabled video analytics count passengers through CCTV footage. The information allows commuters to move towards less crowded coaches, helping distribute passenger load and reduce peak-hour pressure.”