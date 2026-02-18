Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market gets Segway patrolling

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday launched Segway patrolling at Sarojini Nagar market in the southwestern part of the capital. According to the police, it will enable agile mobility within congested market lanes and facilitate closer public interaction.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said that southwest district police launched Segway patrolling on Tuesday at 2 pm at the Police Booth, Sarojini Nagar Market, marking a significant step towards modern and technology-enabled policing in high-footfall market areas.

The initiative was introduced to strengthen effective surveillance, enhance police visibility, and ensure quicker response in busy commercial zones, thereby improving overall public safety and confidence, the DCP said.

The Segway patrolling was flagged off by Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit. Senior officers of Delhi Police highlighted that the deployment of Segways will enable agile mobility within congested market lanes, facilitate closer public interaction, and act as a strong deterrent against theft, snatching, harassment, and other antisocial activities.

Sarojini Nagar market is an iconic shopping destination, especially for youngsters, who come here from across the city and NCR areas for shopping.