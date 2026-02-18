Design action plan for rejuvenation of water bodies in Delhi: NGT

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to come up with an action plan for the rejuvenation of water bodies in the capital within six months.

A bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel passed the order on a plea related to the illegal extraction of groundwater in East Delhi’s Brahampuri. The court, meanwhile, was informed by the authorities concerned that the unauthorised borewell had been sealed and an environmental compensation of `35,064 was collected.

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is directed to prepare an action plan in consultation with the district wetland committee/state wetland authority for rejuvenation of water bodies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi,” the tribunal said in an order dated February 16.

The NGT further directed the DPCC to utilise the environmental compensation collected by the authorities to implement the action plan within six months. The court has also directed the DPCC to file a compliance report in the matter.

The NGT has taken a tough stand on the continued and excessive use of groundwater across the country. In another ruling passed earlier this month, the NGT expressed concern over major cricket stadiums across India still relying on groundwater for irrigation despite the availability of treated wastewater.

The tribunal has directed stadiums using groundwater for maintenance to file detailed replies explaining the water use.