DU bans protests on campus for a month; sparks backlash from faculty and students

NEW DELHI: Triggering sharp reactions across academic and political circles, the University of Delhi on Tuesday imposed a month-long ban on public meetings, protests, demonstrations and processions across its campus, drawing allegations of a crackdown on democratic dissent.

The order, issued by University Proctor Prof. Manoj Kumar, will remain in force from February 17, 2026, and will be applicable to students, faculty members and staff. Citing concerns over public safety and law and order, the directive stated that unrestricted gatherings could obstruct traffic, endanger human life and disturb public peace.

It further noted that, in the past, organisers had failed to control protests that allegedly escalated and disrupted normal functioning on campus.

The Proctor referred to an earlier order issued on December 26, 2025, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Civil Lines, based on a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs. That directive prohibited public meetings, rallies, sit-ins or demonstrations that could disturb peace or disrupt traffic within the university area. The latest order reiterates those restrictions for a one-month period.

The development came a day after the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, and the Vice Chancellor of DU over the alleged assault of a female journalist during a protest at the university’s North Campus on February 13.

According to the NHRC, the journalist was covering a protest in support of the University Grants Commission when she was allegedly attacked by a mob. The complaint claimed she was targeted based on her caste identity, verbally abused, physically assaulted and threatened, with an alleged attempt to outrage her modesty. The episode was described as caste-based violence and a direct attack on press freedom.

However, the prohibition order sparked intense criticism from sections of the faculty and student bodies.