HC pulls up Mandhira, Priya in Kapur will case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya Kapur and sister Mandhira Kapur Smith to refrain from making public statements against each other and “conduct themselves with dignity”.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, who is hearing various pleas related to Sunjay’s property dispute, passed the directions while hearing a civil suit filed by Priya seeking Rs 20 crore in damages from Smith for allegedly defaming her.

The judge also issued a notice to Smith in the case, and directed her to file her response within five weeks. “Issue notice. List after five weeks. In the meantime, both parties are directed to exercise restraint in making statements against each other, directly or indirectly... We expect you not to make any public statements against each other… Conduct yourself with dignity, this is what the court expects,” the judge said.

The matter was posted for further hearing on May 14.

The suit, filed on February 1, has claimed that Smith made the statements and allegations “injurious to her (Priya’s) reputation” on a podcast “in the public domain”. The suit has also arrayed the podcast host as a respondent in the suit.

As per the suit, Smith allegedly made statements in the podcast portraying Priya Kapur as an outsider who has no legitimate right to represent or control the Kapur family legacy, estate, or business affairs.

Priya had earlier filed a criminal defamation complaint against Smith.