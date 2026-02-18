Nearly 33k emergency calls, 1200 deaths in Delhi: Fire services data

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has responded to nearly 33,000 emergency calls between April 1 last year and February 16 this year, according to official data. During this period, 1,213 fatalities were reported across the city, while 2,042 people were injured, as per the data.

A fire department official said a total of 32,914 emergency calls were received between April 1, 2025, and February 16, 2026. Of these, 28,783 calls were recorded between April 1 and December 31 last year. In the current year alone, from January 1 to February 16, the department has already attended 4,131 emergency calls.

Officials said emergencies ranged from fires in residential and commercial buildings to road accidents and other distress situations requiring immediate response.

However, firefighting operations face significant challenges. The official pointed out that several areas have extremely narrow lanes, making it difficult for large fire tenders to access incident sites. This often delays response time and complicates rescue operations.