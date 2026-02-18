Warehouse sealed, four detained after buckwheat flour triggers mass illness in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after several people in Noida reported illness and were hospitalised after consuming ‘kuttu’ (buckwheat) flour on Mahashivratri, an FIR has been lodged against a shop owner. Police have also sealed a warehouse and detained four persons, including the warehouse owner.

The people who fell ill were primarily from three residential societies in Noida: Supertech Ecovillage-3, Royal Court Society and Himalaya Pride Society. They reported health complications on Sunday after consuming the buckwheat flour, traditionally eaten during fasts.

According to the police, information was received on Monday from a private hospital within the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction regarding the incident, and they registered an FIR. Following which a joint team of the Food Department and Bisrakh police conducted inspections at shops located in these three societies and collected samples of buckwheat flour from the outlets.

On Tuesday, the majority of the affected residents from one of the societies have reportedly recovered and have come back to their homes.

“Around 50 people from our society were affected,” Mrityunjay Jha, a resident of Supertech Ecovillage-3 society, said. Speaking to TNIE about the shop in their society, Jha said, “The owner of the shop has been detained, but the shop is still open.”

The inspection revealed irregularities at Prashant General Store in Royal Court Society, and it was subsequently sealed, police said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the affected residents had purchased the buckwheat flour supplied by HD Spices that has it warehouse located in Chipiyana Buzurg.

The food department team also inspected the warehouse and sealed it after detecting irregularities.