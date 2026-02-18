Warmth returns, IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after recording the hottest day of the year so far, the capital registered the day temperature at 30.9 degrees Celsius, 6.5 notches above the seasonal average, on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has also forecast very light to light rainfall for Wednesday in Delhi NCR, Haryana and remaining parts of Rajasthan accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour during the afternoon. It has been forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Tuesday, station-wise data showed that Ayanagar recorded the highest minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, while Safdarjung, the city’s principal observatory, logged a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.It said that Palam logged a minimum of 15.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodhi Road at 12.6 degrees Celsius and the Ridge at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

The city’s principal observatory also recorded the highest maximum temperature at 30.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 29.9 degrees Celsius and Palam at 29.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The city experienced the hottest day of the year so far on Monday, recording a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius, well above the seasonal normal.