Woman, aide flee with newborn from Delhi hospital; arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her alleged accomplice and rescued a three-day-old boy who was abducted from a hospital in Rohini, an officer said.

A PCR call was received around 9 am at the North Rohini police station regarding the alleged kidnapping of the newborn. The complainant, Sahin (30), a resident of Narela, told police that she delivered a male child on February 14.

“During her stay, an unknown woman, frequently visited her ward and gained her trust by striking up conversations,” the officer said. He said around 5 am on Tuesday, the woman allegedly took the newborn in her lap, asking the mother to take rest. The complainant fell asleep and when she woke up, she found that her baby missing from the ward.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered at North Rohini police station, and an investigation was initiated. The newborn was recovered from the Delhi-Meerut Motorway, and the woman (40), and a man identified as Ahibaran Saxena (20), were apprehended.