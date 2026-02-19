An AI Summit, a culinary blind spot

All eyes have been on India this week as the India AI Impact Summit positions Delhi at the centre of a global technological conversation.

The scale of it is visible everywhere. Roads leading towards Bharat Mandapam swell with traffic; hotel entrances resemble diplomatic corridors; conversations drift between policy, possibility and partnership. For a few days, the capital has functioned as a stage upon which India presents its technological ambition to the world.

When such attention converges on one venue, representation becomes layered. It is not only policy that is on display, but culture — and food, inevitably, becomes part of that narrative.

Across the city, that responsibility has been handled with discernment. Leading hotels have curated satellite dinners and private gatherings that extend the summit beyond formal sessions. Restaurants have stepped into the role of cultural interlocutors. At Indian Accent, the language of modern Indian cuisine continues to balance technical precision with rooted memory. At Nisaba, chef Manish Mehrotra’s newly opened restaurant, regional Indian cuisines are presented with nuance — dishes that articulate geography, seasonality and inheritance without spectacle. In these spaces, Indian food is intentional. It sets a context.