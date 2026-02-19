Delhi

Bangladesh student activist wanted in Hindu police officer killing held at Delhi airport, deported

Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is facing charges in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024.
NEW DELHI: A Bangladeshi student activist who was wanted in his country for killing a Hindu police officer last year was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here and deported, official sources said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities when he was attempting to board a flight to a European destination, the source said.

Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is facing charges in connection with the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024.

Following his detention, the activist was placed under custody and subsequently deported to Bangladesh, the source added.

