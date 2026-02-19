Couple, aide nabbed with Rs 7.5 crore heroin consignment in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old man and his wife were arrested for allegedly transporting heroin from Bareilly to Delhi and the NCR region, police said on Wednesday. The contraband was being moved in a commercial vehicle under the guise of family travel during late-night hours.

Police also apprehended a receiver, and a total of 1,504 grams of heroin, valued at approximately `7.5 crore, was recovered. The accused were identified as Arif (46) and his wife Shikha Ali (30), residents of Naraina Village, and Jumman (32), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, the officials said.

According to officials, specific information was received that Arif would transport a large quantity of heroin from Bareilly and supply it in Ghaziabad’s Loni area and various parts of Delhi. It was found that he used a taxi for transporting the contraband.

Police analysed his routes and timings of entry into Delhi. His wife accompanied him to avoid suspicion from law enforcement agencies.

A trap was laid near the Bhopura border. A car entering from Ghaziabad was intercepted by strategically blocking it with two vehicles. The occupants, identified as Arif and Shikha, were overpowered. Police recovered 303 grams of heroin from their possession, while an additional 1,007 grams was found concealed in a bag on the back seat, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Yadav.