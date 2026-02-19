Delhi biker death: Court rejects anticipatory bail for two contractors, sub-contractor

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to two contractors against whom arrest warrants were issued after a 25-year-old biker died when his bike fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri on the intervening night of February 5 and 6.

The two contractors, Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta, had moved the court for a pre-arrest bail after receiving a notice from the police to join the investigation in the case.

It may be recalled that the court had on February 11 granted interim protection from arrest to the two contractors till the pendency of the plea, after noting an undertaking from their counsel that the accused were willing to join the investigation.

The judge had directed both accused to join the investigation at the specified date and time. In his application, Himanshu’s counsel had told the court that he had received a notice to join the investigation on February 9 but he was unable due to ill health.

Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge Harleen Singh on Wednesday also dismissed the regular bail application of another accused in the case, subcontractor Rajesh Kumar. His bail plea was earlier dismissed by the magistrate court, too.

Besides Rajesh Kumar, the Delhi police have also arrested a labourer, Yogesh, and sent him to judicial custody in connection with the incident. Three officials of the Delhi Jal Board were suspended as the incident sparked an outrage.

A magisterial court had, meanwhile, sought a detailed status report from the investigating officer in the case.

“The IO/SHO is directed to file a status report of the investigation done in the present matter along with position and working condition of the CCTV cameras near the spot in question, covering the alleged incident,” the magistrate had said in an order dated February 10.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, worked at a private bank in Rohini. He was on his way back home when he fell into the pit dug, suffering fatal injuries.