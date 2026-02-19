Delhi government orders new plants for treating biomedical waste

NEW DELHI: In a bid to significantly strengthen environmental infrastructure in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to establish new common biomedical waste treatment facilities (CBWTFs).

Delhi’s current biomedical waste generation stands at approximately 40 tonnes per day from east, north, west, south, and central regions, with estimates rising to higher levels by 2031. The newly proposed CBWTFs are expected to handle 46 tonnes per day (approximately 2,300 kg per hour, operating 20 hours every day).

The decision follows a meeting of Delhi Environmental Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa with senior officials from the National Productivity Council (NPC), the environment department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, where a comprehensive presentation outlined current and projected biomedical waste generation trends, plant specifications, and implementation roadmap.

While two facilities served all districts of Delhi earlier, these proposed facilities will each cover three districts for better and dedicated management, officials said.

The environment minister emphasised that the government plans to attract players with cutting-edge technology adhering to statutory environmental guidelines. “We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology; the tender will be floated soon,” he expressed.