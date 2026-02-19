Delhi government to approve replacement of 40K old streetlights in city with LED fittings
NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is expected to give financial approval to replace 40,000 old streetlights on roads under the public works department (PWD), sources said on Wednesday.
In September last year, the department had announced a plan to replace conventional sodium streetlights with modern smart LED fittings. Officials further noted that the expenditure for the project is likely to be placed in the next expenditure and finance meeting.
According to a source privy to the matter, a proposal being made by the department will be put up in the next E and FC meeting for financial nod. “After that, the source added, “further work on inviting tenders and selecting an agency will be undertaken.”
As of now, around 96,000 streetlights are managed by the public works department, of which 45,000 still run on conventional HPSV fittings.
“These will now be systematically replaced with energy-efficient smart LED lights, ensuring better illumination, reduced electricity consumption and a longer lifespan,” the source further stated.
According to initial estimates, by switching to smart LEDs from HPSV fittings alone, the Delhi government is likely to save around `31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs. Currently, the PWD spends roughly `90 crore per annum on power bills and maintenance of streetlights.
Each smart light will be connected to a mobile application, which will further be monitored from a centralised dashboard and control room at the PWD headquarters, allowing officials to monitor performance in real time, detect faults instantly and ensure immediate repair, the source added. Notably, the mobile application is likely to be made accessible to the public as well.
The expenditure and finance meeting is usually headed by the Chief Minister along with the Cabinet and senior government officials.
“The government is currently also exploring innovative revenue models. One such proposal under active consideration is the use of poles for advertisement purposes,” another source in the know of the matter revealed.