Delhi government websites lag despite digital push

NEW DELHI: While the national capital hosts conversations on AI and digital transformation, the online presence of the Government of NCT of Delhi remains unimpressive.

Despite the fact that ministers of the Delhi government have been pushing for increased AI use, several official government websites meant to serve millions of residents remain outdated, dysfunctional or completely inaccessible.

A circular issued on January 30 sought to address precisely this issue. The Delhi government introduced an online mechanism to streamline the submission of monthly compliance certificates for updating departmental websites. The move replaced the earlier email-based system, which had often resulted in delays.

Under the fresh setup, nodal officers must log into their departmental portals between the 1st and 15th of each month, upload signed compliance certificates, and ensure timely updates. Non-compliance, the circular warned, would be reported to the IT minister, reflecting what appeared to be a renewed commitment to transparency and efficiency. However, a closer look at several departmental websites reveals a stark gap between policy intent and on-ground execution.

The last notification on the Delhi Jal Board website dates back to October 14 of last year. The education department portal, Directorate of Education Delhi (edudel.nic.in), has been non-functional for nearly two months, with no public clarification from the government. Teachers and principals say they remain unaware of the reasons behind the outage.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority website shows its last notification update in 2024. Several department portals redirect users to a central circulars page, but that too shows its most recent upload dated January 6 of last year.