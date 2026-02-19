Delhi L-G Saxena orders penalty for officer over false fire inspection report

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday ordered a “major penalty” against a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer for allegedly submitting a “false” inspection report. Officials confirmed that a vigilance probe has also been initiated into the conduct of a former director of the agency.

The case centres on DFS Assistant Divisional Officer C.L. Meena, who was held accountable by the Vigilance Directorate for allegedly providing a false inspection report on lifts at the Akash Cinema-cum-Commercial Complex.

The report led to the issuance of a fire safety certificate that was later deemed “fake.” The Lieutenant Governor rejected Meena’s appeal for a “minor penalty” and instead directed the Directorate to initiate “major penalty” proceedings.

Further allegations have surfaced regarding the conduct of the then DFS director and other officials involved in the inspection and certification process, warranting possible disciplinary action.

Rejects appeal for a ‘minor penalty’

The report led to the issuance of a fire safety certificate that was later deemed “fake.” The Lieutenant Governor rejected Meena’s appeal for a “minor penalty” and instead directed the Directorate to initiate “major penalty” proceedings.