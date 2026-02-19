GRAP-II curbs revoked in Delhi as air quality improves amid change of weather

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked GRAP Stage-II restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday following a slight improvement in air quality levels amid changing weather conditions.

According to a CAQM official, “The AQI of Delhi has shown improvement owing to favourable meteorological conditions and has recorded 214 at 4 pm today. Further, the forecast by the IMD/IITM indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the poor or moderate category in coming days.” Stage- I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan, commonly known as GRAP, have been in force since October 14 and October 19 last year, respectively.

Several parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 15.8°C, 4.8 degrees above the season’s average.

According to the IMD, from 8.30 am the previous day till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Safdarjung recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall, Palam 2.1 mm, Lodhi Road 0.7 mm, and Ayanagar 0.9 mm. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 21.1 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius lower than normal. Meanwhile, Palam recorded 20.3 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees below normal, and the Lodhi Road recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches below the average.

Additionally, the Ridge observatory registered a maximum of 20.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded 19.5 degrees Celsius, 3.8 levels below the average.