IIT leads Delhi innovations at AI Impact Summit
NEW DELHI: At the ongoing AI Summit 2026 hosted in the national capital, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is demonstrating how cutting-edge research can translate into real-world impact.
The institute’s four projects, spanning tribal language preservation, rural resource management, cybersecurity innovation, and geospatial intelligence, are on display at Bharat Mandapam.
At the forefront is Adi Vaani, India’s first AI-powered translation platform dedicated to tribal languages. Developed by a national consortium led by IIT Delhi in collaboration with institutions including BITS Pilani and IIIT Hyderabad, and supported by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the platform aims to preserve endangered languages while expanding access to essential services.
Currently in its beta phase, Adi Vaani supports Santali (Odisha), Bhili (Madhya Pradesh), Mundari (Jharkhand), and Gondi (Chhattisgarh), with Kui and Garo under development.
Heading the project, Professor Sandeep Kumar said, “The platform enables real-time text and speech translation between Hindi, English, and tribal languages, alongside interactive learning modules and digitisation of folklore and oral traditions. It also delivers subtitled government advisories, including health information, in native languages, bridging long-standing communication gaps. A live demonstration at the summit showcased seamless translations in Bhili and Gondi, validated by experts from Tribal Research Institutes.”
Equally impactful is the CoRE (Community-Oriented Resource Empowerment) Stack, a Digital Public Infrastructure initiative designed to empower rural communities with data-driven landscape planning tools. Developed under the leadership of Prof. Aaditeshwar Seth’s lab at IIT Delhi, the platform integrates dozens of machine learning datasets derived from remote sensing data.
Already deployed across more than 800 villages, CoRE Stack supports community-led natural resource management planning, ensuring that data intelligence strengthens grassroots decision-making. The initiative has earned global recognition as a Top-20 finalist in the AI for ALL Challenge at the Global AI Summit 2026.
In the domain of cybersecurity and hands-on AI learning, CYRAN AI Solutions, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Delhi, is presenting advanced AI-driven security systems. The company develops solutions to tackle complex cyber-physical threats while enabling organisations to integrate scalable AI protections into their operations. Its BUDDHI AI DIY Kit, designed for students and tech enthusiasts, promotes experiential learning by allowing users to build their own AI applications, fostering the next generation of innovators.
Rounding out the showcase is EarthSense Labs (India), a geospatial AI startup founded at IIT Delhi. Leveraging proprietary digital twin technology and science-informed AI models, the company delivers asset-level geospatial intelligence at a planetary scale.