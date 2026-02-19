IIT leads Delhi innovations at AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: At the ongoing AI Summit 2026 hosted in the national capital, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is demonstrating how cutting-edge research can translate into real-world impact.

The institute’s four projects, spanning tribal language preservation, rural resource management, cybersecurity innovation, and geospatial intelligence, are on display at Bharat Mandapam.

At the forefront is Adi Vaani, India’s first AI-powered translation platform dedicated to tribal languages. Developed by a national consortium led by IIT Delhi in collaboration with institutions including BITS Pilani and IIIT Hyderabad, and supported by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the platform aims to preserve endangered languages while expanding access to essential services.

Currently in its beta phase, Adi Vaani supports Santali (Odisha), Bhili (Madhya Pradesh), Mundari (Jharkhand), and Gondi (Chhattisgarh), with Kui and Garo under development.

Heading the project, Professor Sandeep Kumar said, “The platform enables real-time text and speech translation between Hindi, English, and tribal languages, alongside interactive learning modules and digitisation of folklore and oral traditions. It also delivers subtitled government advisories, including health information, in native languages, bridging long-standing communication gaps. A live demonstration at the summit showcased seamless translations in Bhili and Gondi, validated by experts from Tribal Research Institutes.”