India, France launch joint AI centre at AIIMS Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a boost to Indo-French collaboration in digital health, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday inaugurated the Indo-French Centre for Artificial Intelligence in Health (IF-CAIH) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi.

The IF-CAIH has been established as a joint initiative to advance AI-driven research, medical education, and clinical innovation aimed at addressing complex healthcare challenges.

“The centre marks a significant milestone in India-France cooperation in digital health and reinforces India’s broader vision of leveraging technology to build equitable and accessible healthcare systems,” an official statement said.

The launch coincided with the high-level academic meetings, Rencontres Universitaires Et Scientifiques De Haut Niveau (RUSH), held on February 18–19, 2026, at AIIMS.

A key highlight was the Indo-French Forum on AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare, bringing together experts from both nations. The centre will strengthen cooperation in digital health, research, and innovation, while promoting collaboration between institutions.