New video shows SUV driver, sister blaming victim after Dwarka accident

NEW DELHI: Days after a 23-year-old man lost his life in an accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area, where an SUV hit his motorcycle, a fresh purported video has surfaced on social media showing the driver and his sister allegedly attempting to shift the blame onto the victim, claiming that he was speeding.
In the one-minute-and-40-second video, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, a woman is heard stating that the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the accident. The video, reportedly recorded by a passerby soon after the incident, shows vehicles lying damaged on the road.
The clip has since circulated widely online. It begins from a distance, showing the victim lying motionless on the road. A little ahead, the offending vehicle is seen rammed into a cab from behind, damaging both vehicles.
Several people gathered at the spot and are seen confronting the driver and his sister. The woman is seen defending her brother and claiming that the bike rider was speeding. The crowd is also seen preventing them from leaving the spot, saying that a person has died.
The incident took place on February 3. The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, died, while a cab driver was injured after an SUV rammed into their vehicles in Dwarka. Police received information about the accident at 11.57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College. Sahil Dhaneshra lost his life, while cab driver Ajit Singh sustained injuries.
The driver initially claimed he was 19 years old. However, during verification, he was found to be 17. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to an observation home. On February 10, he was granted interim relief. His father will also be chargesheeted under the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.
Sahil’s mother, Inna Makan, said, “This was not a mistake. It cannot simply be called an accident.” She added that her son was barely 200 metres from his workplace. Sahil was in his final semester and had received his call letter, and was about to fly abroad soon.
Meanwhile, the father of the minor driver expressed deep remorse, apologising to the victim’s mother and stating that he is ready to abide by the decision of the judiciary. He said he sincerely apologises and will follow whatever decision the law takes.