New video shows SUV driver, sister blaming victim after Dwarka accident

NEW DELHI: Days after a 23-year-old man lost his life in an accident in Delhi’s Dwarka area, where an SUV hit his motorcycle, a fresh purported video has surfaced on social media showing the driver and his sister allegedly attempting to shift the blame onto the victim, claiming that he was speeding.

In the one-minute-and-40-second video, whose authenticity could not be independently verified, a woman is heard stating that the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of the accident. The video, reportedly recorded by a passerby soon after the incident, shows vehicles lying damaged on the road.

The clip has since circulated widely online. It begins from a distance, showing the victim lying motionless on the road. A little ahead, the offending vehicle is seen rammed into a cab from behind, damaging both vehicles.

Several people gathered at the spot and are seen confronting the driver and his sister. The woman is seen defending her brother and claiming that the bike rider was speeding. The crowd is also seen preventing them from leaving the spot, saying that a person has died.