Presenting Amrita With Strings Attached

What do you say about a woman who lived only for 28 years, defied conventions, and redefined the course of modern Indian art? In the play, Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life Lived, puppeteer and founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, Dadi Pudumjee attempts to tell the artist’s short but extraordinary life story — through her perspective.

Set to be staged on February 22 at 4 pm and then at 7:30 pm, at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, the play is a ‘puppet-cum-theatre’ show, using various props, puppets, music, and poetry to explore Sher-Gil’s journey.

The concept came about as part of the yearly production of new work by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. “We were thinking of something to do with colour, with art, something that projects design,” he tells TMS. “That’s when the idea of Amrita Sher-Gil came up.”

An extensive research went into the making of the script, dipping into letters, diaries, biographies and archival material, including Yashodhara Dalmia’s Amrita Sher-Gil: A Life, and those preserved by the Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation, set up by the late Vivan Sundaram — a contemporary artist himself and Sher-Gil’s nephew — and art critic Geeta Kapur. A lot of the text is based on Amrita’s own words. The difficulty was in compressing her big life into a small production, says Pudumjee.

What makes this play special is that, instead of presenting a chronological biography — “this happened, then that happened” — the production brings together puppets, actors, music and movement. Pudumjee describes it as a “synergisation” form.