Rs 2.1K crore projects launched to improve water, sewer infrastructure in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to increase sewage treatment capacity and strengthen water supply and sewer networks in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched several water projects worth over Rs 2,100 crore at Ramlila Maidan, Todapur, in West Delhi.

The Chief Minister said her government does not merely make announcements but ensures the timely completion of projects. She emphasised that establishing an improved water management system is essential for achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Delhi’. She directed officials to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards so that citizens benefit at the earliest.

“Ensuring the availability of clean drinking water and developing a modern sewerage system are among the government’s highest priorities. The projects launched will not only enhance water supply capacity but also play a vital role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier,” the Chief Minister said.

“Areas facing water and sewer problems for many years are now receiving permanent solutions. These projects will improve water supply for a large number of residents, expand modern sewage treatment facilities, and assist in cleaning the Yamuna River. Upon completion, sewage treatment capacity will increase and the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna will be prevented. At the same time, the water supply system will be strengthened to ensure regular and adequate drinking water for citizens,” she further said.