Rs 2.1K crore projects launched to improve water, sewer infrastructure in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aiming to increase sewage treatment capacity and strengthen water supply and sewer networks in the national capital, CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched several water projects worth over Rs 2,100 crore at Ramlila Maidan, Todapur, in West Delhi.
The Chief Minister said her government does not merely make announcements but ensures the timely completion of projects. She emphasised that establishing an improved water management system is essential for achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Delhi’. She directed officials to complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high-quality standards so that citizens benefit at the earliest.
“Ensuring the availability of clean drinking water and developing a modern sewerage system are among the government’s highest priorities. The projects launched will not only enhance water supply capacity but also play a vital role in making Delhi cleaner and healthier,” the Chief Minister said.
“Areas facing water and sewer problems for many years are now receiving permanent solutions. These projects will improve water supply for a large number of residents, expand modern sewage treatment facilities, and assist in cleaning the Yamuna River. Upon completion, sewage treatment capacity will increase and the discharge of untreated wastewater into the Yamuna will be prevented. At the same time, the water supply system will be strengthened to ensure regular and adequate drinking water for citizens,” she further said.
“A robust water and sewer system is essential to make Delhi a world-class capital. The government is working in mission mode to ensure clean water reaches every household and modern sewer networks are available in every locality,” she added.
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said Delhi is entering a new phase of development. “This is not merely the announcement of projects but the laying of a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Delhi’ in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development across the country is now clearly visible in the national capital. The government is working to make essential services such as water supply and sewerage modern, robust, more efficient, and fully aligned with the needs of the people,” Verma said.