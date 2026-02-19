VVIP movements for AI Impact Summit affects traffic in several parts in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Diversions and traffic restrictions amid VVIP movement linked to the ongoing AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam led to a third day of traffic snarls in several parts of the national capital, especially in central Delhi, on Wednesday.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, traffic restrictions and regulations were imposed from 4 pm to 10 pm on key roads in the vicinity to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Police asked commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected stretches when possible. The roads that were likely to be affected included the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithviraj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road and Shanti Path.

Commuters were advised to take alternative routes via the San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, the Barapullah road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg and Sansad Marg, among others.

The commuters were left stranded in heavy traffic for long periods. Nikhil Singh, a resident of west Delhi, rued, “Roads were completely choked in Lutyens’ Delhi. I tried to leave central Delhi via Raisina Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, near Udyog Bhawan, but to no avail. The area is completely choked. It seemed very difficult to pass through the area.” Another commuter, Sunil Yadav, said the stretch between Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan was the most affected area in his commute.

Avoid affected stretches: Traffic Police issues travel advisory

