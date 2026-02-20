Cleaner air brings cinema shoots back to Delhi, permission requests rise

NEW DELHI: Film shoots are set to return to the national capital as air quality improves. Authorities have received five applications for shoots in January and February after none were filed in December, when pollution levels were categorised as “severe”. The applications were submitted to the city’s tourism department under the Delhi Film Policy.

An official said that, so far, Kartik Aaryan and Shreelila-starrer Naagzilla has received approval to shoot at key locations, including Connaught Place, parts of the Delhi Metro Blue Line, Paharganj and stretches near Laxmi Nagar.

Other applications also propose similar locations such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk and various metro stations. The official added that Delhi is set to host its own film festival on March 25.

In December, no applications were received, while three proposals were filed between October and November. Prior to that, around 15 applications had been submitted.

To attract more productions and promote the policy, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been participating in international and domestic industry events, including the Berlin Film Festival and WAVES. Launched in 2022, the Delhi Film Policy offers a single-window clearance system with approvals promised within 15 days, with DTTDC as the nodal agency.

The Delhi government had allocated Rs 3.01 crore last year for implementing the policy. Officials expect over 20 applications through the e-film clearance portal this year.