Common staple diet of dal, roti, chai failing Indians’ bone health: Experts

NEW DELHI: The everyday dietary habits of Indians centred on tea, ‘roti,’ and ‘dal’ are increasingly contributing to declining bone health and early joint problems across age groups, particularly among the young, experts said here on Thursday.
Doctors report a growing number of patients in their 30s and 40s presenting with knee pain, backache, and stiffness—conditions earlier associated with older age.
Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said many individuals assume regular home-cooked meals meet all nutritional requirements. “However, repeated meal patterns low in bone-supporting nutrients create gradual deficiencies,” he said.
He noted that diets dominated by ‘chai’, ‘roti’ and ‘dal’ lack adequate calcium, vitamin D, high-quality protein, and essential micronutrients, weakening bones and cartilage over time. Long-standing nutritional deficiencies are emerging as a significant contributor to poor bone health, he added.
Excessive tea consumption may reduce calcium absorption, while limited sunlight exposure worsens vitamin D deficiency. Dr Thomas said younger patients are increasingly showing early cartilage thinning and reduced bone densit—conditions that could be prevented with timely dietary correction. Women remain particularly vulnerable due to lower baseline bone density and hormonal changes.
Dr Arvind Mehra, Senior Director and Head of Orthopaedics and Trauma at Paras Health, Gurugram, said there is a clear shift in the age profile of patients with joint discomfort. “Nutritional inadequacy, particularly low calcium, vitamin D deficiency, and insufficient protein intake, combined with sedentary routines, is accelerating bone weakening much earlier than expected,” he said.
He added that many patients are unaware that everyday dietary habits, if not balanced properly, can silently compromise bone strength. Preventive orthopaedics must begin in the 30s, focusing on nutrition, structured physical activity, and timely screening.
Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, and limited weight-bearing exercise further compound these deficiencies, accelerating joint degeneration.
Dr Pankaj Walecha, Director and Head, Robotic Knee and Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, said there is a rise in younger patients with weak bones sustaining fractures from minor injuries. “Limited dietary diversity, inadequate protein intake, and physical inactivity are steadily compromising skeletal strength,” he said.
Dr Thomas emphasised that bone deterioration often progresses silently. Persistent joint discomfort, muscle cramps, or stiffness should not be dismissed as stress or ageing, as untreated deficiencies may lead to osteopenia or osteoporosis, increasing fracture risk.
According to World Health Organization-COPCORD data, over 195 million Indians—one in six—suffer from arthritis-related pain, with women accounting for nearly two-thirds of cases.