Common staple diet of dal, roti, chai failing Indians’ bone health: Experts

NEW DELHI: The everyday dietary habits of Indians centred on tea, ‘roti,’ and ‘dal’ are increasingly contributing to declining bone health and early joint problems across age groups, particularly among the young, experts said here on Thursday.

Doctors report a growing number of patients in their 30s and 40s presenting with knee pain, backache, and stiffness—conditions earlier associated with older age.

Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director, Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said many individuals assume regular home-cooked meals meet all nutritional requirements. “However, repeated meal patterns low in bone-supporting nutrients create gradual deficiencies,” he said.

He noted that diets dominated by ‘chai’, ‘roti’ and ‘dal’ lack adequate calcium, vitamin D, high-quality protein, and essential micronutrients, weakening bones and cartilage over time. Long-standing nutritional deficiencies are emerging as a significant contributor to poor bone health, he added.

Excessive tea consumption may reduce calcium absorption, while limited sunlight exposure worsens vitamin D deficiency. Dr Thomas said younger patients are increasingly showing early cartilage thinning and reduced bone densit—conditions that could be prevented with timely dietary correction. Women remain particularly vulnerable due to lower baseline bone density and hormonal changes.