Delhi fire department to shed extra layers to make workers’ job lighter

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at improving on-ground performance and comfort, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is planning to introduce a lightweight, single-layer Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) uniform for its field personnel, sources said.

The proposed uniform is designed to enhance breathability and ease of movement, keeping in mind India’s hot tropical climate and the demanding nature of firefighting operations. The initiative seeks to strike a balance between protection and operational efficiency.

According to sources, the new gear will be introduced as an additional uniform alongside the existing multi-layer PPE kit. The DFS has a total strength of around 3,000 personnel, of which nearly 2,000 are deployed in field duties. The proposed uniform is likely to be blue in colour.

“A two-piece, lightweight smart-fit uniform will ensure unrestricted mobility and comfort during emergency response and firefighting operations. Designed for India’s hot climate, it promotes breathability, heat dissipation, and ease of movement, enabling personnel to perform with agility and endurance even in high-temperature environments,” sources said.

At present, firefighters use a multi-layer PPE kit that offers strong protection against intense heat and flames during major fire incidents. However, the kit becomes significantly heavy when wet, restricting movement and increasing fatigue, which can affect performance.