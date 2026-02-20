Delhi HC grants bail to Thar driver who mowed down two in Chanakyapuri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to the driver of a speeding Thar who allegedly mowed down two persons in Chanakyapuri in August last year.

Justice Manoj Jain directed that Ashish Bachchas be released on bail considering his young age, absence of previous antecedents and "overall facts of the case".

The car of the 26-year-old accused allegedly ran down two persons around 6.30 am on August 10, last year near Gate Number 3 of Talkatora Stadium.

The court observed that a chargesheet had been filed and the case was now listed for consideration on charges on April 8."

Keeping in mind the overall facts of the case and the young age of the applicant coupled with the fact that he has no previous antecedents, the applicant is directed to be released on bail on his furnishing personal bond in a sum of Rs.25,000/- with one surety of like amount, subject to satisfaction of learned Trial Court/CJM/Duty Magistrate," said the court in the order passed on February 19.

Bachchas was arrested by the Delhi Police at the spot on the day of the incident.

According to the police, ganja weighing 21.26 gm, tobacco weighing 15.49 gm, cocaine weighing 0.30 gm, charas weighing 4.17 gm, MD weighing 23.47 gm and LSD weighing 2.6 gm were also recovered from the vehicle.

The petitioner's counsel said while there was no clarity on whether the contraband alleged to be LSD was in fact LSD, the other substances were in 'small quantity' or 'intermediate quantity' and, therefore, there was no restriction on bail.

The petitioner was represented by advocates Ujwal Ghai, Bhanu Malhotra and Rishabh Atri.

The Delhi Police counsel opposed the bail plea and submitted that multiple contrabands were recovered and although an FSL report was awaited with respect to the recovery of LSD, it could not be presumed that the substance was not LSD.

He, however, admitted that the quantity of other contraband fell within the ambit of 'small' or 'intermediate quantity'.