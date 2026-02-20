Delhi Jal Board to geo-tag properties and assign unique customer IDs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board will overhaul its billing operations by geo-tagging consumer properties and assigning a unique Customer Premise Identification number to each.

Officials said Thursday that the utility currently has around 29 lakh registered consumers. However, only 40% of them received proper water bills. According to a Delhi Jal Board official, “The existing scale of operations, legacy processes, manual interventions and fragmented field operations, have resulted in challenges related to billing accuracy, consumer data quality, service transparency and revenue efficiency.”

In order to address these issues, the Jal Board plans to hire an industry expert who will manage revenue support services. This includes bill distribution, spot billing facility, call centre monitoring as well as grievance redressal. Even though the DJB currently maintains consumer addresses based on installed meters, frequent complaints continue regarding the lack of timely and accurate billing.

Additionally, the DJB officials said the board is looking for a company to manage its entire billing operation. The plan includes geo-tagging each consumer premise using latitude and longitude coordinates to generate and map Customer Premise Identification numbers along with existing KNO numbers.