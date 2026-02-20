Delhi Metro Rail Corporation junks copper, switches to aluminium for controlling theft

NEW DELHI: Facing repeated disruptions caused by cable thefts, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a major overhaul of its power infrastructure. The corporation will replace 33-kilovolt copper cables with aluminium wiring across 175 kilometres of its network in a bid to make the system less vulnerable to theft and improve service reliability.

The project, estimated at Rs 32.59 crore, will be carried out over the next 18 months. According to officials, the existing copper cables will be removed and aluminium cables will be installed in a trefoil formation along metro viaducts. The move comes after a sharp rise in thefts targeting copper wiring, which has significant resale value in scrap markets.

The overhaul will focus on the most theft-prone and operationally sensitive stretches of the network. These include sections near the Yamuna Bank line along the riverbed, the Airport Express Line, and parts of the Pink Line near Seelampur and Welcome stations. Officials said these areas have witnessed frequent incidents that disrupted train operations.

As per the official statement of the DMRC, in 2025 alone, 89 cases of cable theft were reported. Of these, 32 involved signalling cables and 22 were related to electrical wiring. One of the most severe incidents occurred in March last year between Seelampur and Welcome stations, when signalling cables were stolen, severely impacting train movement.