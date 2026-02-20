Delhi: Muslim man shot dead while trying to rescue teenage son from assault, no arrests yet

A 35-year-old Muslim man was shot dead while allegedly trying to rescue his teenage son from an assault in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Tuesday, reported PTI.

According to a police official cited by the news agency, the victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was shot on Tuesday evening when he rushed to a spot after receiving a distress call from his 15-year-old son, who was allegedly being beaten up by a group of youths while returning home from tuition classes.

According to a report by Maktoob Media, relatives of the victim have alleged that the boy was targeted over his religious identity and that the attackers used anti-Muslim slurs during the assault.

Police said that the teenager, who is a Class 10 student, had seen some boys allegedly assaulting his friends and intervened, following which the group allegedly turned on him.

He then called his father for help.

When Umar Din and his wife Rabia reached the spot, an argument allegedly broke out.