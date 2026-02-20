Delhi records 182 wrong-side driving FIRs from January 3 to February 9

NEW DELHI: Delhi traffic police registered a total of 182 cases from January 3 to February 9 against motorists driving against the traffic flow or on the wrong side.
This shows that around five cases were lodged every day against motorists found driving against the designated flow of traffic. According to police data, the New Delhi Range reported the highest number of such cases, 53. Further, the Southern Range recorded 37 FIRs, and the Central, Northern & Western Ranges each reported 27 cases. The Eastern Range registered 11 FIRs.
A police officer said that cases were lodged under Section 281 (rash driving) (punishable by up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 or both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.
“Wrong-side driving, breaking traffic rules and jumping lights increases the risk of head-on collisions, grievous injuries to motorists & pedestrians alike and fatal road accidents. Driving in the opposite direction puts not only the violator but also others at a high risk. Head-on crashes at a high speed leave little scope for survival,” the officer added.
Driving on the wrong side of the road is no longer being treated as a minor traffic violation in the national capital. It has been treated as a serious and life-threatening offence.
Police officials further noted that surveillance through CCTV cameras, AI-based high technology cameras, deployment of traffic personnel and intensified patrolling at major intersections, flyovers and other vulnerable stretches are part of the ongoing drive.
“Everyone must drive in the proper lane and strictly follow the speed limit. A high speed can prove fatal. While driving, people must keep their phone aside and must not indulge in making reels or use social media. A few seconds of distraction can cost a life,” the police officer emphasised.
Police said that violators are being identified through electronic surveillance as well as on-ground checks, and legal action is being initiated promptly. In addition to the registration of FIRs, vehicles are being seized in serious cases and driving licences are being recommended for suspension.