Delhi records 182 wrong-side driving FIRs from January 3 to February 9

NEW DELHI: Delhi traffic police registered a total of 182 cases from January 3 to February 9 against motorists driving against the traffic flow or on the wrong side.

This shows that around five cases were lodged every day against motorists found driving against the designated flow of traffic. According to police data, the New Delhi Range reported the highest number of such cases, 53. Further, the Southern Range recorded 37 FIRs, and the Central, Northern & Western Ranges each reported 27 cases. The Eastern Range registered 11 FIRs.

A police officer said that cases were lodged under Section 281 (rash driving) (punishable by up to six months of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 or both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Wrong-side driving, breaking traffic rules and jumping lights increases the risk of head-on collisions, grievous injuries to motorists & pedestrians alike and fatal road accidents. Driving in the opposite direction puts not only the violator but also others at a high risk. Head-on crashes at a high speed leave little scope for survival,” the officer added.