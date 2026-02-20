Delhi–Meerut RRTS station to open on February 22

“The train is fast and comfortable. But for daily travel, it feels too expensive compared to the bus or a passenger train. But the rates don’t pinch as it’s an air conditioned journey that lasts only about 45-50 minutes,” said Iqra Siddiqui, a commuter from Ghaziabad who frequently travels to Meerut for work.

On the Delhi–Meerut corridor between Sarai Kale Khan and Begumpul, 11 stations are planned, including New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South and Shatabdi Nagar. Meanwhile, two stations—Jangpura, located before Sarai Kale Khan, and Modipuram, the final stop in Meerut—are yet to open.

The Begumpul station is a key underground station in the heart of Meerut’s market area, will serve both Namo Bharat trains and the local metro service. Modipuram station, situated along the national highway, will include an FOB to ensure safe pedestrian movement.

Long overdue

Missed deadlines: The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station already missed three deadlines last year, despite being declared ready by National Capital Region Transport Corporation officials. Initially slated for June, the launch was later expected on September 17, coinciding with PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, and then September 30. However, the inauguration date remains unannounced, leaving the project in prolonged uncertainty

Fares: The train fare ranges from `20 to `150 for the Standard Class and Rs 30 to Rs 225 for the Premium Class, depending on the distance.

Ridership: As of early 2026, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor has achieved a cumulative ridership of over 22.7 million, with average daily ridership around 52,954 and peak daily, figures exceeding 81,000. The system has significantly reduced travel time between Delhi and Meerut to roughly 40-50 minutes, catering to thousands of commuters.