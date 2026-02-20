ED attaches Rs 82 crore properties in Gurugram real estate fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached immovable properties worth Rs 82 crore in Gurugram in connection with an alleged real estate fraud involving the ‘Ansal Hub-83’ commercial project, where over 1,000 investors were allegedly cheated. The project is spread over a land area of 19 kanal 15 marla (approximately 2.47 acres) and comprises 147 commercial shops, 137 office spaces, and two restaurant units.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated the probe based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against the promoters and senior officials of Ansal Housing Limited (formerly known as Ansal Housing Construction Ltd), including its whole-time director Kushagra Ansal, and associated entities—M/s Samyak Projects Private Limited and M/s Aakansha Infrastructure Private Limited.

More than 1,000 investors had invested their hard-earned money in the project based on false assurances and misleading representations.

The probe revealed that the project was launched and commercial units were sold even before obtaining valid statutory approvals.

Although the project licence expired in December 2015, the developers allegedly continued to collect money and sell units till September 2023 without renewal. It was further revealed that several aggrieved investors approached the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), filing complaints over delay in possession, non-completion of the project, illegal collection of funds, and violation of statutory obligations.

“Investors were promised timely possession and world-class facilities, but even after nearly 15 years, no occupation certificate has been issued and possession has not been handed over. The funds collected were not used for completing the project but were instead diverted for other purposes and personal gain,” the agency said.

According to the ED, more than `82 crore was collected from allottees between 2011 and 2023. The project land, along with the construction carried out so far, has been provisionally attached to prevent any transfer, sale, or disposal of assets.