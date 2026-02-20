JNUSU calls for nationwide protest against VC Santishree Dhulipudi's 'blatantly casteist' remarks on Dalits

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has called for a nationwide protest and demanded the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her recent statement comparing the assertion of Dalit rights to being "drugged by victimhood."

In a statement issued on Friday, the student body said it was "shocked and ashamed" by the "blatantly casteist" remarks made by Dhulipudi. She made the comments while speaking on affirmative action and social justice during a podcast released on February 16.

According to JNUSU, the VC first referred to her association with Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, the women's wing of RSS and described it as shaping her worldview.

She then reportedly termed the newly introduced UGC regulations as "unnecessary" and "irrational." The VC went on to compare policies meant to address historical caste-based discrimination with "a type of drug."

"You cannot progress by being permanently a victim or playing the victim card. This was done for the Blacks; the same thing was brought for Dalits here," she said, according to the JNUSU statement.