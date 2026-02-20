Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC against former partner for custody of pet Rottweiler

NEW DELHI: Firebrand TMC leader Mahua Moitra has approached the Delhi HC for the custody of her pet dog Henry, currently with her former partner, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri on Thursday issued a notice to Dehadrai on Moitra’s appeal challenging a trial court order that denied her interim custody of the pet Rottweiler. The court has sought his response by April 29, the next date of hearing. The trial court had on November 10 of last year rejected Moitra’s plea seeking interim custody of Henry for 10 days every month. Moitra and Dehadrai have been engaged in a series of legal disputes over the past few years.

Earlier, Dehadrai had accused Moitra of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament, following which BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint before the Lok Sabha Speaker against her.

Based on the allegations, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her expulsion, and she was removed from Parliament on December 8, 2023.

Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR on March 21, 2024, against Moitra and Hiranandani, alleging corrupt practices, including accepting bribes and sharing her Lok Sabha login credentials